Scarlett Johansson finds being alone challenging

Actor Scarlett Johansson says it is a task for her to be alone and realises she has not spent some alone time in a while. The 32-years-old Hollywood star, who recently split from her second husband Romain Dauriac, says relationships always affect one’s lives, in an interview with Event magazine.

“I’ve realised in the past couple of years that I have never actually been alone. I have always been with somebody. And in those first moments of life, even just the spark of it, having somebody else there must affect one, right?

“Because of that, I’m learning now how to be alone just with myself. But it’s challenging. It doesn’t mean that I don’t feel alone at times or lonely, but I’m realising that I’ve always had this other half out there,” says Johansson.

The Ghost in the Shell actor said she has often got into relationships only because she didn’t want to be alone.

Scarlett Johansson says she agreed to do the film The Ghost in the Shell only after she consulted her therapist. The 32-year-old actress, who recently got divorced from second husband Romain Dauriac and has a two-year-old daughter, Rose, wanted to undergo therapy before she took up the role in the Rupert Sanders film, reported Event magazine.

“I’d had my daughter a couple of months before and it just seemed like an enormous undertaking. But something about it was enigmatic and I sat on it and discussed it in therapy. It was on my mind,” said Johansson.

The Avengers star features as a major in the live-action remake of the Japanese manga tale.

