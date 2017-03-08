Scarlett Johansson files for divorce from Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson got hitched to Romain Dauriac in 2014. Scarlett Johansson got hitched to Romain Dauriac in 2014.

Actress Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac. The 32-year-old star, who separated from Dauriac in January, is also headed for a custody battle, reported The New York Post.

The Avengers star has sued Dauriac in Manhattan Supreme Court saying that their marriage is “irretrievably broken”. The former couple have a daughter Rose Dorothy, 2, who was born shortly after they got hitched in 2014. Johansson is also asking a judge to give her primary custody of their only child.

On the other hand, Dauriac’s attorney, Harold Mayerson, has said that his client “would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms Johansson does a lot of travelling.” Earlier, the parents had an informal co-parenting agreement where they each spent every other week with Rose post break-up.

Two months ago Johansson announced that they had split last summer after the Lucy star decided she didn’t have that much in common with her husband, according to a US magazine.

At the time of her split with former husband Ryan Reynolds in 2010 she told Cosmopolitan magazine, “There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing.”

Scarlett was married to Ryan from 2008 to 2011. Ryan is now married to Blake Lively.