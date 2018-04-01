Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon in talks to star in Danny Boyle’s comedy film

Kate McKinnon will join the cast that already has actors like Lily James and Himesh Patel. Kate McKinnon will join the cast that already has actors like Lily James and Himesh Patel.

If a deal is hammered out, Kate McKinnon, American actor and comedian, most well-known for NBC’s late-night variety show Saturday Night Live, will soon be seen in Danny Boyle’s untitled comedy film. The script of the film has been written by Richard Curtis, writer of Bridget Jones’s Diary, Love Actually, and About Time. McKinnon is also known for appearing in Sony’s all-female reboot of Ghostbusters.

McKinnon will join the cast that already has actors like Lily James and Himesh Patel. Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis will also produce the film. The studio behind the project is Universal, under its subsidiary, Working Title Films. Not a lot is known about the film yet, but it is said to be a musical comedy that would be set in the 1960s and 1970s. Curtis was involved in another musical comedy that will be released this year, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. It is a sequel to 2008’s Mamma Mia! Many actors from the original film, like Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth are returning for the film.

Danny Boyle, meanwhile, has his hands full. He has a big project in Bond 25 that releases late next year. He is already developing the script, but the project is not yet confirmed. It is also not known whether he will direct the film. He recently directed and produced Trust, an FX series that is about the same topic that Ridley Scott’s recent project All the Money in the World covered– the abduction of John Paul Getty III, then-heir to Getty Oil, in Italy. Trust has received positive reviews. In films, Boyle co-produced last year’s Battle of the Sexes and directed and produced the same year’s T2 Trainspotting.

The film sounds interesting. McKinnon has shown considerable acting skills, and it would be interesting to see what she can come up with in a musical comedy.

