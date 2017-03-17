Sansa Stark to die in Game of Thrones season 7? Maisie Williams just confirmed

Maisie Williams just blurted out this spoiler about Sansa Stark. Maisie Williams just blurted out this spoiler about Sansa Stark.

Maisie Williams, the 19-year-old actor who plays the role of Arya Stark in the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones, blurted out yet another spoiler recently. She was in Texas for the South by Southwest Film Festival and Sophie Turner, the actor who plays the role of Arya Stark’s sister Sansa Stark, on screen was also present.

During a discussion about the upcoming seasons, there was a question posted to Sophie Turner about her hair. That is right! Apparently, someone from the audience asked her why she is not wearing her hair red anymore. After all, Sansa is known for her beautiful red locks in the series.

Before Sophie could answer, Maisie blurted out, “She’s dead”. After this, there was an awkward silence among the panelists. After a moment, apparently showrunner David Benioff said, “Don’t worry, they won’t tell anyone,” which was then followed by an uncomfortable laugh from the audience.

For now, many believe that Maisie just reacted to the question, but we wonder. Did she intend to reveal the biggest spoiler of Game Of Thrones series ever? Also, Maisie happens to be a great source for GoT spoilers till now. So how far off can this be from the truth?

Also read | Game of Thrones is bringing the ‘wall’ down as season 7 plot leak breaks internet

Sansa Stark is currently one of the most popular characters in the series. Also, from a selfish little girl to a woman who is ready to go to battle for her family, her character also happens to be one of the few that has seen a great development depth wise. If this turns out to be true, this death in Game Of Thrones will lead to one of the saddest goodbyes of the series.

Game Of Thrones season 7 will be back on screen on July 16, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd