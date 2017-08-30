Sandra Bullock, Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson and other stars donate for victims of Hurricane Harvey

After Beyonce and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Sandra Bullock also donates to victims of Huricane Harvey. After Beyonce and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Sandra Bullock also donates to victims of Huricane Harvey.

Actor Sandra Bullock has donated USD 1 million to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actor has pledged the whopping amount to the people who have been affected by the tropical storm in Houston, Texas, reported E! News. “I’m just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another,” Bullock said in a statement.

The donation by the “Gravity” star, who owns a house nearby Austin, will benefit the American Red Cross in its ongoing effort to help those impacted by the flooding and destruction along Texas’ Gulf Coast.

Apart from Bullock, Hollywood stars such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Nicki Minaj, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Brown and T I have also contributed money to the relief work.

A Houston native, Beyonce told a local newspaper, “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Comedian Kevin Hart also launched his own Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge, calling on fellow stars to donate USD 25,000 to assist Texas residents rendered homeless or without electricity in wake of the natural disaster. Stars such as Miranda Lambert, Hilary Duff and Eva Longoria took to social media to send love and prayers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App