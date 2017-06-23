Star Wars’ Mark Hamill going to have San Diego street named after him

Apart from his role as Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill is also known for voicing the Joker in many media. Apart from his role as Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill is also known for voicing the Joker in many media. Related News Mark Hamill to return as Joker in new ‘Batman’ film

legend Mark Hamill. San Diego City Council has approved a portion of Castleton Drive, between Mount Abernathy Avenue and Clayford Street, where Hamill lived for four year in the 1960s, to be named Mark Hamill Drive, reported The San Diego Tribune. The 65-year-old actor, who is best known for his role of primary protagonist Luke Skywalker in the epic space opera film franchise, had attended the now-closed Hale Junior High School in the area before his family moved to Virginia.

Taking to Twitter, Hamill also shared the news, writing, “It would be my pleasure to have #RemillardRd intersect w/#MarkHamillDr.” (sic) Councilman Chris Cate came up with the idea to the council after Clairemont residents, who were upset that the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, asked that the name of Charger Blvd. be changed, said his spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley. Kelley added the actor approved of the idea and wants to

be there for the unveiling. However, she said a date has not been set.