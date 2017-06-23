Latest News

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill going to have San Diego street named after him

The Luke Skywalker of Star Wars - Mark Hamill - and a prolific voice actor, known especially as the Joker in Batman: The Animation Series, is going to be honoured by San Diego renaming the street where he had been a resident for four years, after him.

A street in San Diego will be renamed after its famous former resident and Star Wars

legend Mark Hamill. San Diego City Council has approved a portion of Castleton Drive, between Mount Abernathy Avenue and Clayford Street, where Hamill lived for four year in the 1960s, to be named Mark Hamill Drive, reported The San Diego Tribune. The 65-year-old actor, who is best known for his role of primary protagonist Luke Skywalker in the epic space opera film franchise, had attended the now-closed Hale Junior High School in the area before his family moved to Virginia.
Taking to Twitter, Hamill also shared the news, writing, “It would be my pleasure to have #RemillardRd intersect w/#MarkHamillDr.” (sic) Councilman Chris Cate came up with the idea to the council after Clairemont residents, who were upset that the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, asked that the name of Charger Blvd. be changed, said his spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley. Kelley added the actor approved of the idea and wants to
be there for the unveiling. However, she said a date has not been set.
 Apart from his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars films, Mark Hamill is also known for voice-acting as the supervillain The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. Apart from that he has voice acted in many animated television shows, movies, and video games. He also played the role of Professor James Arnold in Colin Firth starrer Kingsman: The Secret Service. The Star Wars film audition completely changed young Mark Hamill’s life with its enormous success.

