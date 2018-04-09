Samuel L Jackson: I’m not positive Black Panther will change anything

Samuel L Jackson is not that hopeful that Black Panther will have any considerable effect. Samuel L Jackson is not that hopeful that Black Panther will have any considerable effect.

Early this year Disney and Marvel released Black Panther, a movie with mostly black cast. The film became a favourite of critics (97% at Rotten Tomatoes) and went on to break dozens of box office records. At the time of writing this, the film overtook James Cameron’s epic disaster film Titanic to become the third-highest grossing film in the history of cinema. Apart from the cinematic goodness, visuals and performances, the film was also praised for its societal and importance and its respectful depiction of African cultures.

Many film scholars predicted that the film will help democratise the American film industry, allowing coloured people and people from other underrepresented groups to work. Since black actors are still rare in modern Hollywood films (as compared to their population share in the United States), Black Panther was a revolution of sorts. But Samuel L Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, disagrees.

Speaking with Matt Pomroy, Jackson opined, “I’m not positive that Black Panther is going to change the dynamic of black stories being told in Hollywood and being accepted all over the world,” he says. “It’s an action-adventure story and a lot of people like those, and they’ll work all over the world forever because everybody loves a hero. But not everybody loves a drama about somebody’s life experience – that’s why awards have a separate category for foreign films; they are perceived as being different. Once we stop perceiving them as different and just see them as good films and they get recognized in the same category, we’ll be laying markers.”

Great point, not just about Black Panther, but also about the foreign category in film awards especially the Academy Awards. Jackson also spoke about the two of the most famous films of the 21st century that confront the issue of racism against African-Americans: Django Unchained and 12 Years a Slave. “Django Unchained was a harder and more detailed exploration of what the slavery experience was than 12 Years a Slave.” Interesting take, this. To me, 12 Years a Slave was pretty hard to watch – it would be for every conscientious person no matter how far away they are from those horrors. And Django Unchained? It was enjoyable, in a cathartic way.

