Samuel L Jackson likens alcoholism to cancer

Actor Samuel L Jackson has compared alcoholism to cancer, saying he is under no illusion that his previous battle with alcohol and drugs may return.

The 67-year-old “Snakes On A Plane” star, who has been open about his previous battle with alcohol and drugs, says he is under no illusion that those tendencies may return but insists he is “not planning on it”, reported Female First.

“I didn’t drink yesterday and I’m not planning on it today. People treated for cancer might go into remission, but there’s a chance it will come back. I feel the same about alcoholism. I still have drug dreams. It’s hard because I understand the weed is really good now!” he said.

