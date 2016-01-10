Samuel L Jackson enjoys ‘normal’ life

Samuel L Jackson may be one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood but the actor says he lives his life just like a normal person. (Source: Reuters) Samuel L Jackson may be one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood but the actor says he lives his life just like a normal person. (Source: Reuters)

Samuel L Jackson may be one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood but the actor says he lives his life just like a normal person.

The 67-year-old actor said he does not bother having assistants or any sort of entourage and he’s happy to go out and mingle with the public anywhere in the world, reported Female First.

During an interview he said, “Yeah, I walk the streets here. I walk the streets of London by myself. I do my own grocery shopping, I don’t have bodyguards, I make strange turns off of certain streets to see if I can discover something or find something that I wanted to buy that’s odd or unusual. And nobody’s out there trying to kill me. Nobody has run up on me with a knife or gun.”

Jackson can currently be seen Quentin Tarantino’s new western “The Hateful Eight”.

