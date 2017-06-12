Salma Hayek recalls when Donald Trump hit on her: I told him I had a boyfriend

Salma Hayek talks about Donald Trump pursuing her for a relationship. Salma Hayek talks about Donald Trump pursuing her for a relationship.

Salma Hayek has opened up about the time Donald Trump asked her out on a date during an appearance on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”. In a conversation with Trevor, the 50-year-old actor revealed that the now US President once tried to hit on her at an event where he first befriended her then-boyfriend, reported Us weekly.

“I was at an event with my boyfriend… He (Trump) put his jacket on my shoulders as I was rubbing my shoulders

because it was cold. (he was) so charming, so nice, super nice. He said I’m sorry your girlfriend – I saw she was

cold… He kept talking to my boyfriend, and then he befriended my boyfriend, invited him to dinner and then he was

like, ‘If you guys are in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your numbers’,” Hayek recalled.

The actor further said Trump “never” talked to her boyfriend again after that night, but he did call her. “He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend’,” she said before claiming that he responded, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.” The Mexican-American actor first talked about the story in October last year.

British star Emma Thompson in an interview with people.com narrates a similar incident when she was hit on by the US President. She says, “So the phone rings in my trailer, which it has never done before. I look at it and it’s, like, weird. It’s like a moose has just entered my trailer. I lift up the phone. ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.’” “Well, you know, I think we would get on very well,” she said Trump told her, adding, “Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”



