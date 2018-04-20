Sachin Tendulkar would fit in the role of Doctor Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch said Sachin Tendulkar would be a good Doctor Strange as he is “quite extraordinary”. Benedict Cumberbatch said Sachin Tendulkar would be a good Doctor Strange as he is “quite extraordinary”.

British star Benedict Cumberbatch says Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will fit in the role of superhero Doctor Strange quite well. The actor spoke about it when he met former Australian cricket sensation Brett Lee during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour in Singapore. It will be aired on the Star Sports Network as part of Kent Cricket Live, read a statement.

When quizzed on cricket, Cumberbatch said, “Graham Gooch was my hero when growing up. I loved playing cricket and because I was a wicket keeper, I had my eye on Jack Russell.”

Lee asked Cumberbatch for his views on who would best fit the role of Doctor Strange. He said, “Sachin Tendulkar would do quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary.” The interview will be aired on April 22.

Earlier while talking to indianexpress.com, Benedict Cumberbatch had said that he likes to play ‘outsider’ sort of characters. When asked whether he considers himself close to Sherlock Holmes or Doctor Strange, the actor said, “Um, neither, really. I am neither that brilliant nor that socially awkward. But I do get drawn towards ‘outsiders’… the complicated sort of characters.”

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of Doctor Strange in Marvel Cinematic Universe. His character is a wizard and holds in his possession the Time Stone, one of the Infinity Stones that the villain Thanos is after.

Also READ: Avengers Infinity War actor Benedict Cumberbatch: I get drawn towards outsider sort of characters

Here is the official synopsis of the film: “An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on April 27.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd