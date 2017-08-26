Ryan Reynolds wishes wife for her birthday, crops her out of the photo

Ryan Reynolds wished his wife for her birthday, but cropped most of her. Ryan Reynolds wished his wife for her birthday, but cropped most of her.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’ wit and humour was on display as wished his wife Blake Lively a happy 30th birthday. The Deadpool star hilariously cropped more than half of her out of the photo. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” the Deadpool actor, 40, wrote alongside a photo of himself with more than half of his wife’s face cropped out. Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 2 to be directed by David Leitch.

Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds as the sarcastic and snarky superhero is set to release on June 1, 2018. The trailer of the film has already given the audience an inkling to Ryan Reynolds latest offering that is set to entertain fans in the summer of 2018. Marvel’s famous anti-hero is the kind of man who is busy changing into his super suit to save someone’s life. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returns along with Drew Goddard for this movie.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

The director of the film David Leitch came on board to lead Deadpool 2 last year after Tim Miller dropped out due to creative differences with The Proposal actor. The superhero sequel also recently cast Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary Domino.

Deadpool 2 is the sequel to 2016’s underdog hit, in which Ryan Reynolds will return as Wade Wilson, the mercenary with a foul mouth and an undying love for swearing. While supporting cast members from the first Deadpool movie are expected to return, Deadpool 2 will also give Wade some new playmates.

(With PTI inputs)

