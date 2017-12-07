Ryan Reynolds to play Detective Pikachu in first live action Pokemon film

Ryan Reynolds will be playing Detective Pikachu in his upcoming film. Ryan Reynolds will be playing Detective Pikachu in his upcoming film.

After playing a foul-mouthed mutant superhero in Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is all set to star in the first live-action Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu. A report on Variety said that the Life actor will be joining Justice Smith (Jurassic World fame) and Kathryn Newton (of Big Little Lies fame) in the new film which will be directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps fame).

The shooting for the film will start in mid-January in London. Pokemon used to be a popular cartoon show, which started airing on Cartoon Network 2003. In 2016, Pokemon became more popular as a gaming app. Pokemons are fictional creatures created by Nintendo who have special powers. Pikachu happens to be one of the most precious Pokemon. However, the character Detective Pikachu stands out as it has traits of being a self-styled investigator, who excels at his game. Ryan Reynolds will be essaying the role of the Detective Pikachu.

A report on Hollywood Reporter suggested that the story will begin with Justice Smith’s father being abducted. Circumstances will force him to team up with Pikachu. Katheryn will be playing a journalist, who will also assist him, to find his father. Legendary Entertainment has not revealed further details. The company believes the film will be a success since the video games witnessed high sales worldwide. The distribution of the film will be managed by Universal Pictures.

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds will be seen as the foul-mouthed Marvel superhero again in Deadpool 2, which will release in June, 2018.

