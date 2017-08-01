Ryan Reynolds shares first look of Domino from Deadpool 2, see photo

Actor Zazie Beetz will portray the role of X-Force mutant Domino in Deadpool 2. Actor Zazie Beetz will portray the role of X-Force mutant Domino in Deadpool 2.

Ryan Reynolds unveiled the first look of Domino from his upcoming movie Deadpool 2. The actor shared the first photo on his Twitter page and wrote,”Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2.” Actor Zazie Beetz will portray the role of X-Force mutant Domino in the sequel to the hit 2016 superhero film. The photo is ‘inspired’ by one of the initial promo images of Reynolds where he is lying on a bear rug next to the fire. Here, Zazie can be seen lying on a flattened Deadpool suit.

Deadpool 2 will star Josh Brolin (Cable), T.J. Miller ( Weasel) and Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead). The film is slated for a June 1, 2018, release.

Earlier, actor TJ Miller who plays sidekick Weasel to Ryan Reynolds in the film said that there can be more sequels to Deadpool, according to a report in SFX magazine. “Oh yeah… We had no idea! Now we’re going to make more Deadpools and there will be more R-rated superhero genre films. So that’s, really good. All we need is for Deadpool 2 to be great,” Miller told.

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

Deadpool wasn’t only a huge box-office success but also got nominations at several award functions including Golden Globe. The film reportedly minted $783 million worldwide. Speaking about the film Ryan Reynolds earlier said, “He (Deadpool) is almost the antidote to the poison that is those very milk-toast superhero genre films. Like Fantastic Four came out and everyone was like, ‘What are they doing?’ I like Deadpool being present every couple of years to cleanse the palate.”

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Deadpool congratulated Wonder Woman team on the latter’s box office success. The official handle shared a picture of Deadpool and wrote, “The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman.”

