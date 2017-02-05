Ryan Reynolds proud to see his daughters bonding so well

Ryan Reynolds says his proudest moment as a parent is seeing his older daughter talking to her little sister. Ryan Reynolds says his proudest moment as a parent is seeing his older daughter talking to her little sister.

Ryan Reynolds says his proudest moment as a parent is seeing his older daughter James, 2, interacting with her little sister.

The Deadpool star and his actress wife Blake Lively share two kids, both daughter, together. While receiving the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2017 Man of the Year award at Harvard University, the 40-year-old actor could not stop himself from praising his two little angels, reported People magazine.

“Just seeing my older daughter be so infatuated with our younger daughter, who’s four months old. Seeing her kiss her and hug her and hold her, it kinda crushed me. But would put anyone else to sleep,” he said.

Reynolds also appreciated actor Jake Gyllenhaal for insisting that he should have received an Oscar nomination for his last year released Deadpool.

“It’s always generous for another actor, who’s in that conversation as well, to bring up someone else in that kind of light.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“But I wish I could say I’m surprised. But I’ve known Jake for a while and he’s one of the most talented and generous actors. I was pretty touched by that,” he said.

He has played in a variety of roles the range from action-oriented, to drama and comedy but actor Ryan Reynolds says he loves comedy the most simply because “it’s everything.”

Clad in a black velvet tux, the actor took center stage at Farkas Hall, where he received the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2017 Man of the Year award, the 40-year-old The Proposal star revealed that “for me, it’s (comedy) a real shelter from the storm”, reported People magazine.

Also read: Deadpool 2 writers hint at Deadpool-Wolverine crossover

“It’s (comedy) one of the greatest tools of social commentary. In the best of times it’s amazing. In the worst of times, it’s even better.

“For me, it’s a real shelter from the storm and I know it is for a lot of people too. I love smart comedy. I think its value is somewhat under-appreciated in the arts, but overall, I think it ain’t going anywhere,” he said.