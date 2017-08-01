Ryan Reynolds: Josh Brolin will be epic as Cable in Deadpool 2

Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin will release on June 1, 2018. Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin will release on June 1, 2018.

Actor Ryan Reynolds believes the character Cable — to be essayed by Josh Brolin — will be “epic” in the upcoming film Deadpool 2. Reynolds, 40, will be reprising his role as Wade Wilson and his alter ego the antihero Deadpool in the upcoming sequel to 2016 successful film Deadpool. Reynolds promised fans that they won’t be disappointed by the introduction of the movie’s antagonist, essayed by Brolin, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Deadpool is not the only Ryan Reynolds has played a comic book charatcer in a live action movie. Previously he was involved in a movie based on a DC superhero and Justice League member Green Lantern directed by Martin Campbell. The film was a failure both critically and at the box office. DC have now rebooted the character and Green Lantern will get its own movie in 2020. The character may appear in the upcoming Justice League movie as well. Ryan Reynolds is also involved in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, a film in which he stars alongside Samuel L Jackson and Gary Oldman. The film is directed by Patrick Hughes and is slated to be released on August 18 this year.

“I think it’s going to be very interesting. I’ve spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal… and it’s going to be pretty fantastic. He’s going to be epic. He’s going to be an epic Cable,” Reynolds told Fandango, an online entertainment portal about Deadpool 2. Reynolds’s praise comes just after the movie’s director David Leitch last month said he “couldn’t be happier” with the casting of Brolin. Brolin’s character Cable has time travelling capabilities.

Deadpool 2 is slated to be released on June 1, 2018.

