Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman hint at Pierce Brosnan joining Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have hinted at Pierce Brosnan’s possible casting as Cable in the upcoming Deadpool movie by posting pictures with the Tomorrow Never Dies actor. Since the big success of Deadpool at box office, fans’ excitement for its sequel Deadpool 2 is at a fever pitch. There are talks about who will play Cable.

In the picture Reynolds shared via his Instagram account, the Wade Wilson depicter posed along with the former James Bond actor and Jackman. They struck a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose. The “Criminal” actor wrote in the caption, “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.”

No one knows under what circumstance that the three actors were hanging out together. Fans seem to connect it with the casting of Cable and make a conclusion that Reynolds is trying to hint that Brosnan will play Cable in “Deadpool 2”. Jackman further stirred the speculation by posting a similar photo on his own Instagram account. The “Eddie the Eagle” actor captioned it with #wolverinebonddeadpool.

The yet-to-be-announced casting of the time traveling mutant has been the biggest question by far. Other actors named as the possible Cable depicter included “Friday Night Lights” actor Kyle Chandler and “Avatar” actor Stephen Lang. “Hellboy” actor Ron Perlman has also expressed his interest in taking the role.

As for Jackman, it’s been long speculated that his superhero character Wolverine may appear in “Deadpool 2”. However, Jackman has not yet made an official comment regarding the rumour. “Deadpool 2” will be directed by David Leitch with a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.