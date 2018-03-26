Ryan Reynolds gives a hilarious reply after Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman teases Deadpool for stealing her iconic pose

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot recently shaded Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds for copying her look Wonder Woman Gal Gadot recently shaded Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds for copying her look

As we all know, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is actually Deadpool. No one could have possibly played the character better than the talented actor. Now, apart from his talent, Ryan is also known for his sarcasm and quick wit, and he frequently displays his prowess in both on social media, even if it meant indulging in a funny banter with Wonder Woman Gal Godot.

Ryan was recently shaded by Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in DC films. Gal took to Instagram and shared a picture of Deadpool striking the iconic Wonder Woman pose, which could very well now be called the iconic Black Panther pose. The said picture was a screenshot taken from Deadpool 2’s trailer, and Gal had written in the caption of the picture, “Dude stole my look!! @vancityreynolds”.

Ryan immediately replied to Gal’s shade on Twitter with a charming and funny response, “Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny”.

It is interesting to see the light banter exchanged between the two stars as they both belong to different worlds, that of Marvel and DC. Both Gal and Ryan follow each other on various social media sites and can frequently be spotted liking and commenting on each other’s posts. Now that’s one cool friendship.

Here are the tweets:

Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny. http://t.co/vJQcXxbfs9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2018

Both Wonder Woman and Deadpool were not really expected to become such big blockbusters which eventually turned out to be, thus also changing the way superhero movies are made.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 will hit the big screen on May 18. The movie also stars Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, and Julian Dennison in pivotal roles.

