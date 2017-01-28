Ryan Reynolds deserved an Oscar nod: Jake Gyllenhaal

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal says Ryan Reynolds deserved an Oscar nomination for his performance in Deadpool. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal says Ryan Reynolds deserved an Oscar nomination for his performance in Deadpool.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal says Ryan Reynolds deserved an Oscar nomination for his performance in Deadpool. The 36-year-old actor was talking about snubs at the Academy Awards nominations at a screening of “Nocturnal Animals,” reported Entertainment Weekly. “We talk about brilliant performances all the time, you know, the actors who tear themselves apart for their roles, which I’m a believer in. But then I look at Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool’ and I say, ‘No one can do that but him’,” Gyllenhaal said.

He praised Reynolds saying that he has struggled for many years to find his footing as an actor and it is all visible on the celluloid. “As an artist he struggled for several years to figure that out and it’s all there on the screen. And it’s brilliant,” Gyllenhaal added. The duo will be seen together in the outer space drama Life written by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

yan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have hinted at Pierce Brosnan’s possible casting as Cable in the upcoming Deadpool movie by posting pictures with the Tomorrow Never Dies actor. Since the big success of Deadpool at box office, fans’ excitement for its sequel Deadpool 2 is at a fever pitch. There are talks about who will play Cable.

In the picture Reynolds shared via his Instagram account, the Wade Wilson depicter posed along with the former James Bond actor and Jackman. They struck a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose. The “Criminal” actor wrote in the caption, “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.”