Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds congratulates Avengers Infinity War team

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the superhero franchise, congratulated the team of Avengers: Infinity War for the success by showing a rejection letter from Tony Stark (Iron Man). In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War getting a good opening at the box office, Reynolds took to Twitter on Sunday to share a funny note of congratulations in which he posted a photograph with a fake rejection letter.“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers,” tweeted Ryan Reynolds. The photograph shows the brief letter from Stark Industries letterhead reading: “Re: Joining the Avengers. No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No. Sincerely, Tony Stark.”

Deadpool frequently pokes fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He dropped hints and made jokes about the fact that actor Josh Brolin plays both Cable in Deadpool 2 and also Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

See Ryan Reynolds’ latest tweet:

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool, is also known for his sarcasm and quick wit, and he frequently displays his prowess in both on social media, even if it means indulging in a funny banter with Wonder Woman Gal Godot. Ryan was recently shaded by Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in DC films. Gal took to Instagram and shared a picture of Deadpool striking the iconic Wonder Woman pose, which could very well now be called the iconic Black Panther pose. The said picture was a screenshot taken from Deadpool 2’s trailer, and Gal had written in the caption of the picture, “Dude stole my look!! @vancityreynolds”.

Ryan had immediately replied to Gal’s shade on Twitter with a charming and funny response, “Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny”.

Based on Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. Deadpool 2, brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.

(With inputs from IANS)

