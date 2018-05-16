Why Ryan Reynolds is the perfect man to play Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds will soon reprise his role as Deadpool in Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds will soon reprise his role as Deadpool in Deadpool 2.

There are roles that are tailor-made for some actors. Emma Watson and Hermione Granger, Viggo Mortensen and Aragorn, Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds – a perfect match. In fact, we knew Reynolds would eventually play the role when in the comic book series Cable & Deadpool (2004) the antihero describes his scarred face as “Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Shar-Pei.”

Deadpool and Reynolds use cuss words generously, and they both have that sarcastic sense of humour that makes you want to laugh out loud and hit them on the head simultaneously (like a soft tap). Reynolds’ Instagram account’s bio reads “I can’t feel your legs.” That humour, oh. And remember all that marketing that had happened prior to the release of Deadpool? The movie was being sold as a rom-com, and there were some pretty epic posters declaring the arrival of the Merc with the Mouth. Deadpool 2 has followed a similar marketing strategy it seems.

And yes, they are both Canadians, Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds. So, it was fate. Reynolds is reportedly a big fan of the Marvel character, and he has made this obvious on several occasions. In fact, he was one of the first few people who pushed for a standalone Deadpool movie. The movie had been in making for eleven long years. And yes, Reynolds was among those who had believed in the project and had pushed Fox to finance the flick. And obviously, the horrendous version of Deadpool that first appeared on the big screen in 2009 in the X men film titled X Men Origins: Woleverine (2009) didn’t help the case at all.

“I read the Deadpool comics and, sure enough, I really connected to the world, and I felt like he occupied a space in the comic book world that no other character could or would, at least that I’d heard of at the time. I knew that very few comic books broke the fourth wall and included the audience in the way that Deadpool did. So I knew he was working off a different footprint than some of the other guys,” Reynolds had said in an earlier interview with the LA Times.

Reynolds had previously said that Deadpool had come to fruition because a leaked footage of the movie reached the public and the fans’ overwhelming reaction helped Fox finalise their decision of making a movie on the motormouth character. Now anyone who has that sense of passion for a project deserves the chance to see his baby take flight.

The wit, sarcasm and charisma of Deadpool the comic character cleanly couples with the dynamic personality of Ryan Reynolds the movie star. And we would really have it no other way.

Also Read: What is meta, and how does Deadpool effectively deliver on it?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd