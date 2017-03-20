Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively planning to adopt a baby

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has not decided if they are going to adopt from an impoverished country or domestically. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has not decided if they are going to adopt from an impoverished country or domestically.

Popular Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have daughters James and Ines, are reportedly planning to expand their family by adopting a baby.

“Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are already talking about baby number three, but they’re not planning on doing it the old fashioned way,” a source told hollywoodlife.com.

“They are seriously looking into adopting a baby,” the source added.

However, the couple reportedly has not decided if they are going to adopt from an impoverished country or domestically.

“But they love the idea of bringing a baby out of dire circumstances and spoiling them with love and opportunity,” the source said, and added that Reynolds and Lively want to adopt a son since they reportedly want to even out their family’s gender ratio.

Ryan Reynolds was recently seen in the trailer of Deadpool 2. If you doubt the skills of the superhero as a father you should seriously reconsider. The Hollywood star had posted a moving tribute to a young fan, 13-year-old Connor McGrath, who had died after a protracted battle with cancer.

Chris Hemsworth, Barack Obama and Ryan Reynolds reveal what it is being dads to adorable baby girls.

Since he was a Deadpool fan The Proposal actor had made sure that he met his fan and surprise the teenager at Edmonton, Canada. The two were brought together through the non-profit organisation Make-A-Wish Foundation, which works towards fulfilling the desires of sick or dying children.

“We met because he loved Deadpool. In a certain sense he WAS Deadpool. Or, at least everything Deadpool aspires to be; balancing pain, fearlessness, love and a filthy (filthy!) sense of humor in one body. I wish he could’ve stuck around a lot longer,” Ryan Reynold had said back then.

