Ryan Reynolds gushes over wife Blake Lively in Humans of New York post: ‘She made me a more empathetic person’

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively particularly stole the show at Met Gala thanks to them for being such a lovely couple. Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively particularly stole the show at Met Gala thanks to them for being such a lovely couple.

There were plenty of adorable Hollywood couples at the Met Gala but Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively particularly stole the show, thanks to them for being such a lovely couple. For end number of reasons, Ryan Reynolds happens to be one of the heartthrobs of the Hollywood industry and now he has given us, even more, reasons to swoon over him.

In a photo posted on the social media page of Humans Of New York, Ryan Reynolds had some really sweet words to say about his wife, Blake Lively.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times,” said Ryan Reynolds about his wife.

Also read: Robin Williams’ final film Absolutely Anything gets US release date

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively tied the knot in 2012 and now they have two daughters Ines and James Reynolds. The two have often been open about their love story. Very recently Blake Lively took her husband down a peg on a funny Instagram post where she was actually trying to praise John Legend.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds will soon be seen in the sequel of the 2016 superhero film Deadpool.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd