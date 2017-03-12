Chris Hemsworth, Barack Obama and Ryan Reynolds reveal what it is being dads to adorable baby girls. Watch video

Hollywood celebrities recount funny incidents about their daughters. Hollywood celebrities recount funny incidents about their daughters.

The video is a hodgepodge of celebrity appearances in shows like the Ellen Degeneres Show and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. It is about different celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Ashton Kutcher, Channing Tatum, Chris Hemsworth, Dax Shepherd and others talking about their daughters. It is hilarious, charming, adorable and heartwarming all at once.

It starts with Ashton Kutcher, who recounts this interesting incident that involves his dog Ricky peeing on the wall and how when Mila (Kunis) informed him of this, he reacted by saying “F****** Ricky.” A minute later, he heard his daughter repeat the same!

Then we have Ryan Reynolds, who explains how his daughter calls him mama, but his wife (Blake Lively) has no idea. We hope he keeps his potty mouth (wink,wink) away from his adorable daughter and son.

Barack Obama on the other hand explains how his daughter Sasha who was explaining to him about the social media platform Snapchat recorded a video of him and Michelle talking about the effects of social media and posted it with a ‘bored’ face.

The best, however, was Chris Hemsworth’s experience with his daughter. So apparently his daughter said, “You know, I want one of those things that Sasha and Tristan have.” A confused Chris asked his daughter, “What do you mean?” The answer we are sure shocked him. It sure did leave us dumbfounded, because she said, “You know the thing that is in between their legs that you have.” Oh boy! What can you say to a kid, right?

But a perplexed Chris went on to explain that girls have breasts. The daughter apparently said she doesn’t want the breasts. And she really wanted what Sasha and Tristan had. Just so you all know, this kid is just four years old. So Chris decided, and told her that she could be whatever she wanted to be. Awww! How adorable! And thoughtful.

The video was compiled and shared by Refinery 29 and has since become viral on social media.

