Ryan Gosling to reunite with La La Land director for Neil Armstrong film

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has been confirmed to play the lead in Neil Armstrong biopic. Amid the Oscar buzz of his movie “La La Land”, the 36-year-old actor is set to reunite with director Damien Chazelle in the movie called “First Man” about the first astronaut who set foot on the moon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming feature film is adapted from the book “First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong” by James Hansen. Depicting NASA’s space program from 1961 to 1969, it is scripted by Josh Singer, the Oscar-winning co-writer of another true-story movie Spotlight.

Armstrong was a World War II vet who later became a test pilot. The movie is expected to explore the sacrifices and the cost – on Armstrong and on the nation – of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Ryan Gosling, who plays an LA-based jazz musician Sebastian in La La Land, spent around three months learning piano for his role in the film. The 36-year-old star said piano was one of those musical instruments, which he always wanted to learn, reported Contactmusic.

“The piano was something that I always wished I had time to learn. In what other job is it a part of your job to just sit in front of a piano for three months and play? “It was really one of the most fulfilling pre-production periods I’ve ever had,” Gosling reflected on his time learning the instrument.