Ryan Gosling spent three months learning piano for La La Land

Actor Ryan Gosling, who plays an LA-based jazz musician Sebastian in La La Land, spent around three months learning piano for his role in the film. The 36-year-old star said piano was one of those musical instruments, which he always wanted to learn, reported Contactmusic.

“The piano was something that I always wished I had time to learn. In what other job is it a part of your job to just sit in front of a piano for three months and play? “It was really one of the most fulfilling pre-production periods I’ve ever had,” Gosling reflected on his time learning the instrument.

While, the director of the musical comedy-drama Damien Chazelle said, “Ryan was very game to take on what was an insane challenge. We were not going to chop it up, we were going to film long takes to prove that it was him, in fact, playing.”

Creating that show-stopping (or starting) number and the celestial routines Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone perform in La La Land wasn’t Moore’s only role in the dreamy musical. She also spent months personally teaching the stars to dance. A tribute to Old Hollywood and modern Los Angeles, the film is a love story set to original music, with Stone and Gosling dancing together throughout.