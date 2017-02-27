Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling on La La Land and Emma Stone. Watch video

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are at the Oscars 2017 representing their film, La La Land. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are at the Oscars 2017 representing their film, La La Land.

Actor Ryan Gosling has won hearts with his performance in La La Land. However, the actor says that he did not expect the kind of reception the film has received. Speaking at the 89th Academy Awards, Ryan said, “It’s been such a surprise. I love the film and we loved it when we made it but we had no idea that it would have such an amazing reception.”

And a good news for all his die-hard fans, the actor is keeping himself ‘in tune’. However, this seems to be more troublesome for him. You ask why? Here’s what the actor said – “I am keeping up with playing the piano but I can only play the pieces from the film and it’s getting so bad, my neighbours are moving out.”

Watch | Here’s A Look At 5 Oscar Fun Facts

La La Land also marks the third time that Ryan and Emma Stone came together for a film. Speaking about his compatibility with Emma, the actor said, “It is so much fun to work with her. We have been lucky to rehearse and improvise in our first film. Soon it became a tradition. You get a connection that you don’t get in any other way.” Earlier, there were rumours that Emma and Ryan would be performing at the Oscars but later the rumours were quashed.

Watch the video of Ryan Gosling at the Oscars 2017:

Watch an #Oscars red carpet interview with Lead Actor nominee Ryan Gosling. Presented by @walmart’s #TheReceipt. pic.twitter.com/aWm3nEuYIZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

Also read | Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson have a moment on the red carpet, see pics

La La Land, directed by Damien Chezelle, has been nominated under 12 categories including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Cinematography and Best Orginal Screenplay. The film won almost under 11 categories in the Golden Globes 2017 this year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd