Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford shared hot tub during Blade Runner shoot

Actor Ryan Gosling says he had to share a hot tub with Harrison Ford on the set of Blade Runner 2049 so they could both warm up between takes. The La La Land actor stars in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 sci-fi original as Officer K, a new blade runner, who helps track down rogue replicants, or androids. He uncovers a secret and his mission leads him to miss blade runner Rick Deckard, who Harrison played in the original, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“They say never meet your heroes. But the addendum to that is: unless they’re Harrison Ford. “Talking to Harrison fully clothed in a hot tub is an experience I never thought I’d have. If you had told me a few years ago, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Gosling said. The 36-year-old was around a month into production when Ford arrived on set, which gave him time to mentally prepare for meeting his idol as he was “hoping that we were making something that would be satisfying to him”.

Recalling their first meeting he said, “It was just unmistakably him – even in silhouette, you couldn’t miss it – and it was just such a relief… He immediately put everyone at ease and went right to work.”