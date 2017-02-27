Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone’s reaction after La La Land losing the Oscar is priceless. See pics

After the Oscar goof up, Emma Stone repeated ‘Oh My God’ and Ryan Gosling couldn’t help but smirk. After the Oscar goof up, Emma Stone repeated ‘Oh My God’ and Ryan Gosling couldn’t help but smirk.

The biggest blunder in the history of Academy Awards took place on Monday and one that the teams of Moonlight and La La Land will be reminded of with various screen grabs and memes for the rest of their life. The producers of La La Land were nearly done with their acceptance speeches for Best Picture, the Oscar broadcast’s credits sequence about to roll when a stir of whispers began on stage. Moments later, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz returned to the microphone and said, ‘”Moonlight won Best Picture” and insisting that “this is not a joke,” because for a moment it did look like a prank of some kind.

Naturally, millions of jaws dropped and the immediate reactions of all the actors and directors who were still absorbing the shocking goof-up became the most viral thing on social media. Emma Stone who was on stage began repeating,”Óh my god!.”

Also read: Real reason behind Oscars goof-up: Jimmy Kimmel blames Steve Harvey for La La Land’s non-win. Watch Video

Emma Stone who won the Oscar Award for Best Actress in leading role and director Damiene Chazelle too had won the award for Best director this year. However, this shocking incident still marked as a huge humiliation for the entire team and the board of Academy.

“We sincerely apologise to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” a statement from PriceWaterhouse Coopers said. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The statement came several hours after the chaotic ending.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling ‘s reaction turned out to be the cutest one of them all.

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars. It was originally announced that La La Land won, but the winner was actually, Moonlight.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars. It was originally announced that La La Land won, but the winner was actually, Moonlight.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

It looks like Ryan is one of those guys who laughs at the wrong places.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd