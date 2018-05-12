Ryan Coogler on female Black Panther spinoff: That would be amazing

Ryan Coogler is interested in a female Black Panther spin-off. Ryan Coogler is interested in a female Black Panther spin-off.

Following the massive success of Black Panther, director Ryan Coogler says a spin-off centering on the women of Wakanda will be a good idea. “Oh man. That would be amazing if the opportunity came up. They did it in the comic-book version,” Coogler said. The Black Panther comic book relaunch from Ta-Nehisi Coates and Brian Stelfreze was released in 2016. It focused on the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s team of elite female fighters, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Roxane Gay, Yona Harvey, Alitha E. Martinez, and Afua Richardson Later, the World of Wakanda series that focused on Ayo and Aneka came out. It saw two women falling in love while training to become Dora. In addition, writer Nnedi Okorafor and artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque are planning for the release of their latest comic titled “Wakanda Forever: The Amazing Spider-Man”. It is a team-up comic featuring the Dora and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Coogler also talked about the importance of the women of Wakanda. “I think you could argue they are more important. There’s a whole section of the film where T’Challa is out of the movie and you’re just following the women. That’s one of my favorite parts of the movie when I watched it, and I didn’t expect that. These actresses could easily carry their own movie,” he said.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and actors like Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) have hinted that there might be an all-female Marvel superhero movie in works. There are also rumours of a Black Widow movie.

Black Panther received highly positive reviews all around the world. It holds an impressive 96% rating at review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

