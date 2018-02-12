Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shares his experience of working with Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman

Ryan Coolger says that the scene with Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman was a really unique experience for him. Ryan Coolger says that the scene with Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman was a really unique experience for him.

Director Ryan Coogler, who is known for Creed, has a much larger canvas this time in the form of MCU’s Black Panther. Ryan got a call from Marvel to film their eighteenth film and soon it became the next big film to watch out for. The trailer of the film has been out for quite a few months now and has generated a lot of positive buzz across the globe.

In Seoul, where the team of Black Panther was present for the Asia Premiere of the film, Ryan expressed how much he loved shooting for the film. When asked what was his favourite part to shoot, Ryan told indianexpress.com, “Probably the most unique thing for me, I had never worked on a scene which has only two white people in it. I have always done my scenes with people of colour. May be one white person and one coloured person. Even in film school, I had never done it (a scene with two white people).”

Ryan then explained that the scene with Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman was a really unique experience for him. This scene can be seen in the trailer as well. Ryan further said, “The scene with Andy and Martin, it was a strange thing for me. It was fun though and I told them about it (never shooting with two white actors). They made fun of me about that.”

Apart from Creed, Ryan Coogler has also directed Fruitvale Station, which received a lot of critical acclaim. Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, releases in India on February 16.

