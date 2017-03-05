Russia mulls ban on Beauty and the Beast over gay character

Culture minister Vladimir Medinsky says if any unacceptable material is found in Beauty and the Beast the film will be subject to legal action Culture minister Vladimir Medinsky says if any unacceptable material is found in Beauty and the Beast the film will be subject to legal action

Hollywood film Beauty and the Beast may get banned in Russia for featuring the first ever openly gay character in the movie based on the classic fairy tale. The news comes in after the Alabama theatres opted not to screen the Disney film because they disagree with the movie featuring a homosexual part LeFou, played by actor Josh Gad. The Russian officials might be under pressure to check if the Emma Watson-Dan Stevens starrer breaches the country’s law against “gay propaganda”, reported BBC.

Culture minister Vladimir Medinsky says if any unacceptable material is found, the film will be subject to legal action while a member of Russian parliament described the film as “shameless propaganda of sin”.

In 1993, homosexuality was decriminalised in Russia with the country officially taking it off the list of psychiatric disorders in 1999. As per the 2013 legislation in Russia, homosexuality has been described as “non-traditional sexual relations,” which then faced a backlash from human rights activists and the international gay community.

Russian actor Pavel Derevyanko also says, “I will not take my kid to this movie.”

Director Bill Condon recently confirmed all about LeFou’s sexuality during an interview with a gay magazine.

The Disney movie, Beauty and The Beast might be Emma Watson’s huge break after playing the iconic character of Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter film franchise. Since then she was seen in Noah, The Perks of Being A Wallflower, My Week With Marilyn, The Bling Ring to name a few.

She will soon be seen in another Hollywood film The Circle, later in 2017.

