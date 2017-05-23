Russell Brand on Chris Cornell suicide: I know Chris struggled with alcohol addiction

Russell Brand shared his own battle with drugs on the Trews Youtube series. Russell Brand shared his own battle with drugs on the Trews Youtube series.

Actor-comedian Russell Brand, following the suicide of singer Chris Cornell, has urged men to communicate better if they are feeling depressed. The 41-year-old actor, who has previously battled drug addiction, was “concerned” to hear about the suicide of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer last week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In his Trews YouTube broadcast with DR Brad Evans, he said: “I know Chris struggled with alcohol addiction but I believe he was clean at his death. He speaks about “epidemic” of male suicide in the Youtube series. Brand talked about how he deals with his own depression and suicidal thoughts, explaining how the method of his recovery from addiction helps.

“I am always concerned when there is a suicide from someone who lived a fulfilling life. What does it say? Suicide or addiction or mental illness does imply you are making a decision inside your head. You feel like your life shouldn’t be like this and you shouldn’t feel this way. Then you cannot cope with being alive anymore. It is unimaginable.”

Also Read | Chris Cornell’s friend Kevin Morris recounts his final show

Watch Video:

What surprised him was roughly half of young men do it within an hour of thinking it. Brand said: “That strikes me as extraordinary. People are just generally having an experience of life that you didn’t think would happen. Things that life has delivered to you makes you feel alienated and lost. Life doesn’t match up to what you feel on the inside. “There is a lack of communication. I am part of a community of people. I have been indoctrinated to pick up the phone and not to stay on my own, in my own head.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now