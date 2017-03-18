Rupert Grint thinks Ron Weasley is part of him forever

Rupert Grint still feels attached to the character Ron Weasley and thinks it will always be a part of him. Rupert Grint still feels attached to the character Ron Weasley and thinks it will always be a part of him.

Actor Rupert Grint finds it very hard to separate himself from his Harry Potter character, Ron Weasley. The 28-year-old actor shot to fame playing the young wizard in the eight-film Harry Potter series and though it is almost six years since the final movie was released, he still feels attached to the character and thinks it will always be a part of him, reported Contactmusic.

“I think it’s always going to be a challenge (to move away from ‘Potter’). They’re so widely liked and watched and new generations are coming into it, so it’ll always be there.

“It’s never really been a conscious decision, I didn’t really go out to pick shocking, very adult roles. I’m driven by scripts and people around me. But yeah, you do want to try and step away from the comfort zone,” Grint says.

“I think (Ron) will always be with me. I had a weird relationship with that character because after that we kind of merged into the same person. I find it very hard to separate where I end and Ron begins.”

Earlier Rupert Grint had said that he thought about quitting acting for good after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 in 2001. The 28-year-old actor, who achieved massive success with his turn as the wizard, Ron Weasley, says he wanted to live his life “a little bit” after being constantly busy with his film commitments, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Also read: Rupert Grint admits he almost quit acting after Harry Potter

“We had such an intimate and intense few years in this bubble. When I started, (acting) was never something that I aspired to do. I did acting with school plays and stuff like that. But it was never something that I actively dreamed of. I mean, I fell in love with it while I was doing it. But I definitely did think, ‘Is this really what I want to do?’ I wanted to live a little bit. I felt like I’d missed out on a lot,” he had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd