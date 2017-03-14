Rupert Grint admits he almost quit acting after Harry Potter

Rupert Grint had thought of quitting as an actor after the Harry Potter franchise. Rupert Grint had thought of quitting as an actor after the Harry Potter franchise.

Rupert Grint says he thought about quitting acting for good after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 in 2001. The 28-year-old actor, who achieved massive success with his turn as the wizard, Ron Weasley, says he wanted to live his life “a little bit” after being constantly busy with his film commitments, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“We had such an intimate and intense few years in this bubble. When I started, (acting) was never something that I aspired to do. I did acting with school plays and stuff like that. But it was never something that I actively dreamed of.

“I mean, I fell in love with it while I was doing it. But I definitely did think, ‘Is this really what I want to do?’ I wanted to live a little bit. I felt like I’d missed out on a lot,” says Grint.

The actor, who is back on the scene after shooting two British TV shows Sick Note and Snatch, says he enjoyed his time away from the arc lights.

“Being in that adult environment from such an early age, it was nice to just be away from it and not have any kind of commitments at all, and just be a bit free,” says the actor.

The three actors, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint who once treated us with their roles as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley are recently engaged in different other projects. Emma Watson will soon be seen in Beauty And The Beast and Daniel Radcliffe too had been seen in the is set to star in an adaptation of Yossi Ghinsberg’s memoir, a tale of a trip into the Amazon with a guide whose motives were untrustworthy to say the least. After he’s separated from his travel buddies, Ghinsberg finds himself struggling to survive in the wilderness on what becomes the most deadly vacation imaginable.

