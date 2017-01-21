Ruby Rose opens up about overcoming her sexuality

Ruby Rose appeared in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Ruby Rose appeared in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Actor Ruby Rose has revealed that she struggled to come to terms with her sexuality when she was young. Though Rose, who is in a relationship with singer Jessica Origliasso, had a fascination for boys stuff during her childhood, said she is “glad” that she didn’t make any changes and undergo a transition as the 30-year-old star now hopes to get pregnant and raise a family in the future, reported Femalefirst.

“All I wanted was a boy’s name growing up – Charlie, Billie, Max, Frankie. You just know my mum wanted a girly girl princess! Everyone had Barbies; I had ninja turtles and Superman… I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie with the boys. I’m a woman… I want to have babies one day, so I’m glad I didn’t make changes earlier in my life,” Rose said.

When asked if she wants to tie the knot with her partner, the actress said, “I don’t know. Can you imagine? Ruby Rose in a white floor-length gown and her Hells Angels tattoos? (Wear a suit instead?) Exactly. Like Annie Lennox or Karl Lagerfeld. That’s me.”

The third installment of the hugely popular action thriller, xXx: Return of Xander Cage is directed by D. J. Caruso. The film marks debut of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in key roles. The film will release in rest of the world on Friday.