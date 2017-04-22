Rowan Atkinson set for Mr Bean return

Rowan Atkinson feels playing an old Mr. Bean can be very funny Rowan Atkinson feels playing an old Mr. Bean can be very funny

Actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson has revealed he is planning another Mr Bean movie featuring the popular character as an old age pensioner. The 62-year-old comic thinks his friend and series co-creator, Love Actually writer Richard Curtis, has come up with a very funny idea featuring his popular character – who first featured on TV 27 years ago – in his senior years, reported Daily Star.

“It would be very funny to see where we can go with him as an old man and what kind of comedy we get out of it. Playing an old person can be very funny,” Rowan Atkinson says.

Mr Bean aired for 13 one-offs , largely silent, TV episodes between 1990 until 1995, with a clip compilation airing at the end of 1995.

A previously unseen episode was broadcast in 2006, while the successful series also spawned two movie adaptations, Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie in 1997 and 2007’s Mr. Bean’s Holiday.

An animated show is still broadcast today and Atkinson has reprised the character at the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony, and two years later for a Snickers commercial.

Although the Johnny English actor has played more serious roles since the creation of Mr Bean, he had said he will never retire from playing the iconic comic character.

“No I don’t really have plans like that. You go with the parts that are offered that inspire you. I would never finally wave goodbye to any character – I feel as though I could still play Bean. It’s just the emphasis tends to shift,” he had said.

