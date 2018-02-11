Rose McGowan offers condolences to former manager Jill Messick’s family

Rose McGowan posted a photo of earth as seen from outer space on Instagram as her tribute to Jill Messick. Rose McGowan posted a photo of earth as seen from outer space on Instagram as her tribute to Jill Messick.

Harvey Weinstein whistleblower Rose McGowan has expressed her condolence to her former manager Jill Messick who had committed suicide on Wednesday. According to her family, Messick had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with depression for years. Rose McGowan was one of the scores of women who had come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

McGowan posted a photo of earth as seen from outer space on Instagram as her tribute to Jill Messick. “For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars,” she captioned the photo.

Messick’s family had released a statement after her suicide saying she taking her own life was “collateral damage in an already horrific story.” Explaining why she did not come forward to justify herself, the statement continued, “She opted not to add to the feeding frenzy, allowing her name and her reputation to be sullied despite having done nothing wrong. Seeing her name in headlines again and again … along with Harvey’s desperate attempt to vindicate himself, was devastating for her.”

The statement had also accused McGowan of slandering Messick. “Over the past few months, many women have come out with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, including Rose McGowan, who has repeatedly spoken with the press, striking out against not only her alleged attacker, but a great many others. One of them was Jill, who chose to remain silent in the face of Rose’s slanderous statements against her for fear of undermining the many individuals who came forward in truth.”

