The Dick Van Dyke Show star Rose Marie dies at 94

Actress Rose Marie, best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, passed away at 94.

Marie, who had a nine-decade career in show business, died Thursday in Van Nuys, California. Publicist Harlan Boll confirmed her death, reports variety.com.

Her career earned her three Emmy nominations — all for The Dick Van Dyke Show — and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001. The actress began a five-season stint as Sally Rogers in 1960.

The recent documentary Wait For Your Laugh by director Jason Wise chronicled her long career. Late in life she enjoyed communicating with her fans on social media. Her official account tweeted just a few hours before her death about playing the Flamingo in Las Vegas.

She began her career at 3, starring in her own show on NBC radio. By the age of 5, she was cutting records and appearing in vaudeville, in shorts including 1929’s Baby Rose Marie the Child Wonder and in Paramount’s 1933 feature International House with W.C. Fields.

In the early 1950s, Marie appeared on television variety shows as a singer and dancer, and she returned to the big screen in 1954, starring opposite Phil Silvers in Top Banana.

After The Dick Van Dyke Show, she guest-starred on a variety of TV shows, including The Monkees and My Three Sons, and she recurred on The Doris Day Show.

It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon. — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) December 29, 2017

During the 1960s, she also appeared onstage in Bye Bye Birdie and in a pair of features, starring opposite her Van Dyke co-star Morey Amsterdam in Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title, and appearing in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round, starring James Coburn.

She was born in New York City. She was married to trumpeter Bobby Guy from 1946 until his death in 1964.

She is survived by a daughter, Georgiana Marie Noopy and her son-in-law Steven Rodrigues.

