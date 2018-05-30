Ron Howard: Tom Hanks wanted to be a Stormtrooper in Solo A Star Wars Story

Ron Howard reveals Tom Hanks wanted to do a cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Ron Howard reveals Tom Hanks wanted to do a cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Director Ron Howard has revealed Hollywood star Tom Hanks wanted to make a special appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The 61-year-old veteran star was interested in playing a Stormtrooper in the recently released Han Solo stand-alone.

“Tom Hanks was interested in being a Stormtrooper. It would have been great. He was shooting and he just couldn’t get there. But now that Lucasfilm knows that Tom Hanks is interested, I’m sure they’ll work it out someday,” Howard told news website JOE.ie.

Hanks has previously worked with Howard in Splash, Apollo 13 and the Da Vinci Code trilogy. In the past, James Bond star Daniel Craig made a cameo as Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was supposed to have cameos by Prince Harry and William and actor Tom Hardy all disguised as Stormtroopers, but unfortunately the appearances had to be chopped from the final cut.

Talking about Maul’s resurrection in the film, the director said, “Darth Maul, he of ‘looking really cool but not doing a whole lot before getting cut in two in the Phantom Menace’ fame, is somehow back, still alive, and possibly set to be a Star Wars antagonist once more.”

He further said, “Fans of the extended Star Wars universe of books and cartoons and so on may not have been too surprised at Maul’s resurrection, given that the character did pop back up along the way in the non-film adventures. Still, it’s safe to say that nobody really called him showing up at the end of Solo.”

