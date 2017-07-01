Ron Howard teases pictures, video from Han Solo film set

Ron Howard is going to helm the Han Solo film slated to be released on May 25, 2018. Ron Howard is going to helm the Han Solo film slated to be released on May 25, 2018.

Director Ron Howard is having a good time poking fun at the Star Wars fans as he shared some exclusive images from the set of the Han Solo spin-off movie. The director came on board after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project. Ron Howard has been nominated four times and won two Academy Awards for his directorial venture A Beautiful Mind: one in the Best Picture category and the other in the Best Director category. He is also known for Frost/Nixon.

The 63-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter where he posted a couple of photographs and a video from his first day on the shoot location of the yet-to-be-titled film. “Cool scene today but I’m afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my first day on the set of the untitled Han Solo movie,” wrote Howard, alongside an image that shows a blue-carpeted floor with wires and a stack of water bottles.

The director, known for A Beautiful Mind, also went on to share a nine-second-long snippet which shows him dumping an empty disposable food box in a garbage bin on the sets. The Oscar-winning director has already begun work on the project, with shooting set to resume from July 10. Han Solo is a character in the famous Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas.

Cool scene today but I’m afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie pic.twitter.com/RB15lG7FGE — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) 29 June 2017

Despite my NDA & a closed set, here’s another specially chosen behind the scenes look at the #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/SGuRnuNC7k — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) 30 June 2017

Alden Ehrenreich plays the titulal character in the film which is slated to be released on May 25, 2018. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones, also plays a role in the film.

