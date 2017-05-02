Robin Williams’ final film Absolutely Anything gets US release date

Absolutely Anything marks the final performance of Robin Williams Absolutely Anything marks the final performance of Robin Williams

Absolutely Anything, the British comedy featuring Robin Williams’ final screen performance, will hit the US theatres on May 12. Atlas Distribution will release the comedy in the limited theatres across the country, reported Deadline.

Absolutely Anything also starred Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin. The story of the film tells a tale of a disillusioned school teacher (Pegg) who suddenly finds he has the ability to do anything he wishes, a challenge bestowed upon him by a group of power-crazed aliens (voiced by Cleese, Gilliam, Jones, Palin and Idle). Jones and Python pals John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and Terry Gilliam also reunited to voice the alien council. Kate Beckinsale plays Pegg’s love interest, and Robin Williams voices his cheeky dog, who has been given the ability to speak.

Monty Python veteran Terry Jones directed and co-wrote the movie from a script he wrote alongside Gavin Scott 20 years earlier.

Watch the trailer of Absolutely Anything:

Robin Williams had passed away only three weeks after he completed the movie. He had committed suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California in August 2014. He was 63. He is remembered for some of his iconic works like Dead Poet Society, Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting, Hook, to name a few.

Also read: Hollywood writers and studios reach tentative deal, averting strike

Toxicology reports had earlier in 2015 had revealed that his body had contained a lot of antidepressants, caffeine and levodopa, a drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease. The actor had fought severe depression for years. He also had an increase in paranoia which was revealed by his wife Susan later.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd