Robin Hood trailer: Taron Egerton stars in this new take on the legendary character

Taron Egerton, best known for starring in Kingsman film series, is going to play Robin Hood in Lionsgate’s take on the well-loved legendary and literary character and the trailer was recently posted online. The film is simply titled, Robin Hood. The character has had many adaptations, with most of them falling far short of the charm of their literary counterpart. The film, being directed by Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), also stars Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin and Jamie Dornan.

The film is said to be only inspired by the stories instead of a direct adaptation. Robin Hood is also popular as a concept of a man looting from the rich and distributing the booty to the poor and the less fortunate. In the trailer, Robin Hood’s character is a man with a Bruce Wayne – Batman style alter-ego. He appears to be a nobleman who gives advice to the Sherriff of Nottingham in how to catch himself, and not the outlaw on the run as the tales say. The take looks fresh.

The trailer is full of visuals and firefights that would have been impossible before the 15th century when first ballads pertaining to the legend of Robin Hood first appear. But then this is the age of special effects. Even then, the effects look cheap, and one can only hope that they will be worked upon and improved by the time the movie hits theatres. Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the producers and that has to mean something, isn’t it?

Jaime Foxx plays the role of Robin Hood’s best friend Little John, a mentor and maybe a trainer as well. Ben Mendelsohn (who is probably doomed to play villains) is the Sherriff, an implacable enemy of Robin Hood. Jamie Dornan is Robin’s half-brother Will Scarlett.

Here is the official synopsis, “Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.”

Robin Hood will release on November 21, 2018.

