Robert Pattinson had a big ego when he started out

Robert Pattinson gained fame for his role in Twilight. Robert Pattinson gained fame for his role in Twilight.

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has said that he felt like a “big shot” when he started his career and had a big “ego”. The 31-year-old actor came into prominence after starring in the Twilight series. He played the role of vampire Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of the Stephenie Meyer’s novels of the same name.

“When something becomes really big you really get an awareness of how small you are, like where it is when you first start acting and you feel like a big shot when you’re only doing something small. My ego was a lot bigger when I first started,” Pattinson said while appearing on Variety’s ‘Actor on Actor’ along with Jamie Bell.

Robert Pattinson said the feeling of losing your identity in the franchise filmmaking was “frightening”. “Then you start losing control of a lot of different aspects of your life and also the job, especially when you’re doing sequels to something. It doesn’t matter what you think: a) it’s already been written in a book and b) the tone has already been set up and the machine is already in motion. It’s frightening when you lose your sense of identity,” Pattinson said.

Before playing a vampire in Twilight, he played a wizard in Harry Potter. Earlier, in another interview he had confessed that he skipped going to University to play the part. “It was so nice to be a part of it. That, more than anything, changed my life. It’s the reason I didn’t go to university. It went so far over schedule, I couldn’t go. It was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being 10 or 11. I’d turn up to set every day but not work for weeks at a time,” Pattinson told Time Out London magazine.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd