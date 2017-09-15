Robert Pattinson almost quit Hollywood for a nomadic lifestyle

Robert Pattinson had once considered giving up everything to live in a camper van. Robert Pattinson had once considered giving up everything to live in a camper van.

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has revealed he considered ditching his London home in favour of living in a camper van. The ‘Twilight’ star said when he is not shooting films he just goes around east London on a pushbike and he almost made a Stealth van – a general white van which is a home in disguise – his full-time home.

However, he decided against it because of insurance issues, reported Contactmusic. “I go around on my bike, so I’m basically a ghost. I nearly did it, I was 100 per cent going to live in a van, but not just any van – a stealth van! It’s a special niche, not like living in a trailer,” he said in an interview to Esquire UK magazine.

“Stealth vans look like a normal Transit van, so you can park on the street, put signs on saying you’re a plumber or whatever and no one would notice. You can just leave in the middle of the night and, like, drive to Nebraska. I’d love that so much. And I was like, ‘I’m still young, this is my chance…”

On why he never went through with it, he added, “Once you build a toilet and shower yourself, you can’t get it insured and blah, blah, blah.”

Robert Pattinson had gained fame for his role as the vampire Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ saga. He had also essayed the role of Cedric Diggory in the fourth franchise of the ‘Harry Potter’ films. His latest works include ‘The Lost City of Z’, and ‘Good Time’.

