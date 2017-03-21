Robert Downey Jr to star as Doctor Dolittle in new movie

The film will be directed by Stephen Gaghan who recently directed Gold starring Matthew McConaughey. The film will be directed by Stephen Gaghan who recently directed Gold starring Matthew McConaughey.

Robert Downey Jr will play the lead character in new Doctor Dolittle movie. This new movie titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle is based on the classic character who can talk to animals, reported Variety. The film will be directed by Stephen Gaghan who recently directed Gold starring Matthew McConaughey.

British author Hugh Lofting created the Doctor Dolittle character in the 1920s series of children’s books, in which a Victorian-era physician opts to treat animals instead of humans because he’s able to speak with them. The character was portrayed by Rex Harrison in the 1967 musical Doctor Dolittle, which won Oscars for best original song and best visual effects. Eddie Murphy starred in the 1998 film Doctor Dolittle and the 2001 sequel.

Earlier, Marvel Studios released a ‘now-in-production’ teaser of Avengers: Infinity War, satiating the eagerness of the fans who kept waiting to get a glimpse of the much-awaited flick among the various teasers released at the recent Super Bowl. Downey Jr will be seen reprising his role as Iron-Man. The latest video gave a sneak peek into the wondrous superhero action and everything else that’s in store for the Marvel family across the world.

While Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) stated how the coming months of the film’s shooting are going to be a crazy experience, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) are already in awe of being a part of this side of the MCU.

