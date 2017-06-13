Julia Stiles to welcome child with Preston J. Cook, is happily flaunting her baby bump. See photos

Julia Stiles featured on This Morning show on Monday. Julia Stiles featured on This Morning show on Monday.

Actor Julia Stiles is expecting her first child with fiance Preston J. Cook. Julia debuted her baby bump when she was spotted leaving a production house after an interview on Monday, reports aceshowbiz.com. Julia was in London to promote her new series Riviera, set to premiere on June 15. The mother-to-be donned a black fitted dress which she paired with a red trench coat and green pumps. Nick Snaith, who interviewed Julia, took to Twitter to post a photograph of him with the Jason Bourne actress. In the image, Julia can be seen cradling her baby bump as she posed for the camera. Later, Julia’s representative had confirmed that she is currently pregnant. She and Preston will welcome their child later this year.

When the actor stopped by ITV’s This Morning, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield congratulated the star on her exciting news. Even though Julia didn’t let much slip about her pregnancy during the chat on This Morning, the two hosts did offer their best wishes at the start of the interview as a clear evidence of her pregnancy. Julia Stiles appeared on the ITV show alongside co-star Phil Davis to talk about her new Sky Atlantic drama Riviera.

A picture of Julia Stiles with her subtle bump at ITV’s This Morning

Picture Courtesy: Rocky Wenn/ Daily Mail Picture Courtesy: Rocky Wenn/ Daily Mail

The Riviera star and her fiance Preston J. Cook are expecting their first child toward the end of the year, her representatives told People.com on Monday. Stiles and Cook first met in 2015 on the set of the movie Blackway, where Cook was working on the production team as a camera assistant.

(with IANS inputs)

