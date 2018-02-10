Ritesh Batra to direct Elisabeth Moss in A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy

Ritesh Batra will soon begin working on a project with Hollywood star Elisabeth Moss Ritesh Batra will soon begin working on a project with Hollywood star Elisabeth Moss

Indian director Ritesh Batra will direct The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss in A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy, a biopic on John F. Kennedy’s troubled sister.

The film, based on a script by Nick Yarborough, portrays the story of John F. Kennedy’s troubled older sister who was kept from public view and was eventually institutionalised, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“The movies about the Kennedy family are deservedly stormy affairs, but here’s a story about the storms within all of us. This is why I am excited to tell this story, and to collaborate with Elisabeth, a fabulously talented actor,” Batra said in a statement.

Rose Marie aka Rosemary, the daughter of Joseph Kennedy Sr and Rose Fitzgerald, showed signs of mental disability that the family kept hidden.

When she was 23, Rosemary was one of the first people to receive a prefrontal lobotomy, but its failure left her permanently incapacitated.

Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures, Kevin Turen of Guy Grand Productions and Moss share the producer credits for the movie.

The project will be unveiled to foreign buyers at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Batra is known for films like The Lunchbox and Netflix dramas The Sense Of An Ending and Our Souls At Night.

Batra is currently editing Photograph, a storystpry. The movie, set in India, is produced by Ritesh Batra, Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani and Michael Weber from The Match Factory.

