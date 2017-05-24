Latest News

RIP Roger Moore: Rishi Kapoor, Randeep Hooda join Hollywood celebs to pay last respects

Once the news about the Roger Moore was out, well-known celebrities and TV actors took to twitter to pay their tributes to the James Bond star.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 24, 2017 12:17 pm
It was on Tuesday that Roger Moore’s family announced on social media that the iconic James Bond star had passed away after a brave, but short, the battle against cancer.”With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone,” the message shared on the actor’s official Twitter account read.

Once the news about the movie star was out, well-known celebrities and TV actors who had either worked with the legend or had respected him took to twitter to pay their tributes.

Bollywood actor, Kabeer Bedi, had the opportunity to work with Roger Moore in Octopussy. He shared on twitter “Farewell Roger! What a wonderful life you had!”

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also shared his condolences on twitter. He tweeted “RIP. Name is James….Roger Moore ….Bond.

Famous actor, Randeep Hooda paid his tribute to the actor as well.

Expressing his sadness, actor Russell Crowe wrote, “Roger Moore, loved him.”

Actress Mia Farrow wrote about the longest serving James Bong actor: “Few are as kind and giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts with his family and friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF.”

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston said: “Saddened Sir Roger Moore passed today. Had a great chat about acting and life 6 months ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr Bond.”

Writer-director Edgar Wright wrote: “RIP SirARoger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell.”

Popular television star Kris Jenner wrote: “The ultimate James Bond. So sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

British actor-writer Jim Howick said: “To my first hero, Sir Roger Moore, I salute you and your work and thank you for the fun you have given me.”

Moore was the third actor to play the iconic character of a British secret agent James Bond, in the seven films that were released between 1973 and 1985.

More than an actor, veteran actor Roger Moore was also a philanthropist with a heart made of gold.

(With inputs from IANS)

