Rihanna, Naomi Campbell ‘feuding’ over billionaire

Rihanna is going to star Ocean’s franchise all-female spinoff Ocean’s Eight. Rihanna is going to star Ocean’s franchise all-female spinoff Ocean’s Eight.

Singer Rihanna’s relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel is reportedly the reason behind her feud with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Rihanna’s relationship with Jameel emerged earlier this week, when they were spotted getting cosy in their swimming pool in Ibiza. According to a source, Campbell, who dated Jameel last year, is angry with Rihanna and Jameel as she hates feeling “second best”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The source shared that Campbell is not impressed Jameel has chosen Rihanna over her — while the singer has fallen so hard for him, she is not willing to back down. “They’re both formidable women. No one knows exactly what went on between Naomi and Hassan but she certainly doesn’t like being second best,” the source said.

“Rihanna is someone that falls hard for someone, and nothing can get in the way,” the source added. Campbell’s relationship with Jameel was never confirmed, but the pair were photographs looking cosy in July last year, when they attended the British Summer Time Festival together in London.

Rihanna is going to be one of the Ocean’s Eight, an all-female and all-star spinoff film of Ocean’s franchise, alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and others. The film is slated to be released June 8, 2017. She will also star in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which is an adaptation of is based on the French science fiction comics series Valérian and Laureline. Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne are the two leads in the film. It is going to release on on 21 July 2017 in the United States and on 26 July in France.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd